Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Cincinnati
- The Reds won two of three over the Cubs in the first 2019 series between these teams, but since 2015, the Cubs are 52-27 against the Reds – there is only one instance in MLB of a team with a better record against a divisional opponent in that span (Dodgers vs. Padres, 56-25).
- The Reds lost to the Brewers, 11-9, in their last game. This was the second time the Reds have scored at least nine runs and lost. They and the Cubs are the only teams with multiple such losses in 2019.
- The Cubs last split a four-game series with the Phillies and hold a 6-0-2 series record at Wrigley Field this season – the Cubs and Astros are the only teams that have not lost a home series in 2019.
- Kyle Schwarber recorded his 200th career walk in his 381st The only active players to reach 200 walks faster were Aaron Judge (269), Carlos Santana (295), Mike Trout (363) and Kris Bryant (374).
- Derek Dietrich hit his seventh home run during the month on May in his last game – the only National Leaguers with more this month are Josh Bell (10) and Kris Bryant (eight). Dietrich’s career high for home runs in a month prior to this May was five, done twice.
- In March and April, Anthony Rizzo hit .228 and had four multi-hit games. In May, Rizzo is hitting .343 and has six multi-hit games. Yesterday was his first four-hit game of the season. He’s hitting .326 at Wrigley compared to .215 away from home this season.