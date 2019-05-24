Chicago agencies roll out Memorial Day weekend safety plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A city service blitz is underway ahead of Memorial Day weekend as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches “Our City. Our Safety.”

The initiative is a coordinated effort among city agencies and community organizations to try to interrupt violence over the holiday weekend. It’s the first public safety test for Chicago's new mayor, who was inaugurated Monday.

Lightfoot and Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson emphasized the need for community support in keeping neighborhoods safe.

The Chicago Police Department will deploy an additional 1,200 officers over the weekend. There will be extra patrols on the CTA and along Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Youth programs are also part of the strategy with the Chicago Park District offering free activities at nearly 100 locations.

Lightfoot and Johnson will join other agencies at a news conference Friday afternoon to further address the weekend deployment plan.