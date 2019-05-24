Better than a 70% chance of thunderstorms across the Chicago area later tonight

Posted 10:03 PM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06PM, May 24, 2019

The National Storm Prediction Center has the entire Chicago area covering northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana in a better than 70%  probability of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location later tonight into Saturday morning. The headlined thunderstorm outlook map shows our area included in the red-shaded 70%+ probability area that extends from northeast Missouri across Chicago into northern Indiana and extreme  SW Lower Michigan.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.