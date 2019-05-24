× Better than a 70% chance of thunderstorms across the Chicago area later tonight

The National Storm Prediction Center has the entire Chicago area covering northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana in a better than 70% probability of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location later tonight into Saturday morning. The headlined thunderstorm outlook map shows our area included in the red-shaded 70%+ probability area that extends from northeast Missouri across Chicago into northern Indiana and extreme SW Lower Michigan.