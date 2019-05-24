Anticipated rainfall in next 24 to 48 hours triggers Flood Warnings

Rainfall could easily exceed 1 to 2-inches in the next 24 to 48-hours and beyond, so the Chicago National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for segments of the rivers they feel most susceptible to possible runoff and subsequent rises to above flood stage.

Flood Warnings have been issued for current as well as anticipated flooding on segments of the Kankakee, Illinois, Fox, Kishwakee, Pecatonica, Rock, and Des Plaines Rivers and the East Branch of the DuPage River.  Flood Advisories for near bankfull or possible minor flooding have been issued for other segments of the DesPlaines and Kankakee Rivers as well as the DuPage River.

River segments depicted in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings or Advisories.

Following is the latest rivers stages and flood warnings issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.12  07 AM Fri  -0.54

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.61  06 AM Fri   0.40 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     4.14  06 AM Fri  -0.04 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.69  07 AM Fri  -0.03 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    10.45  07 AM Fri  -0.12 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0     7.36  07 AM Fri  -0.58 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     4.11  07 AM Fri  -0.52 ADVISORY

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.61  06 AM Fri   0.61 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    12.53  06 AM Fri   0.07 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.00  07 AM Fri  -0.70 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.43  07 AM Fri  -0.64 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.51  07 AM Fri  -0.34



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.04  07 AM Fri  -0.58 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     3.73  07 AM Fri  -0.46 ADVISORY

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     8.26  06 AM Fri   1.03
Foresman              18.0    13.28  07 AM Fri   2.67
Chebanse              16.0     9.22  07 AM Fri   1.29
Iroquois              18.0    12.77  07 AM Fri   3.04

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    11.16  07 AM Fri   2.07

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.60  07 AM Fri   0.37 ADVISORY
Kouts                 11.0     9.49  07 AM Fri   0.46 ADVISORY
Shelby                 9.0    10.38  07 AM Fri   0.50 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     4.39  07 AM Fri   0.16 ADVISORY
Wilmington             6.5     4.32  07 AM Fri   0.29



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.43  06 AM Fri  -2.82

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.54  07 AM Fri  -0.70

Munster (H            12.0     8.04  07 AM Fri  -2.06
South Holland         16.5     9.77  07 AM Fri  -3.04

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     7.59  07 AM Fri  -0.06

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0    10.41  07 AM Fri   2.86
Leonore               16.0    14.91  07 AM Fri   3.57

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    12.85  07 AM Fri  -0.19 MINOR
Ottawa               463.0       M  M              M  MINOR
La Salle              20.0    25.14  07 AM Fri   0.24 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.50  07 AM Fri  -0.36

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M MINOR
Perryville            12.0     9.31  06 AM Fri   0.70 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.53  07 AM Fri   0.26 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.32  06 AM Fri   0.21 MINOR
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.84  07 AM Fri  -0.78
Byron                 13.0    10.59  07 AM Fri   0.24 MODERATE
Dixon                 16.0    12.61  06 AM Fri   0.66 MINOR
