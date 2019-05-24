× Anticipated rainfall in next 24 to 48 hours triggers Flood Warnings

Rainfall could easily exceed 1 to 2-inches in the next 24 to 48-hours and beyond, so the Chicago National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for segments of the rivers they feel most susceptible to possible runoff and subsequent rises to above flood stage.

Flood Warnings have been issued for current as well as anticipated flooding on segments of the Kankakee, Illinois, Fox, Kishwakee, Pecatonica, Rock, and Des Plaines Rivers and the East Branch of the DuPage River. Flood Advisories for near bankfull or possible minor flooding have been issued for other segments of the DesPlaines and Kankakee Rivers as well as the DuPage River.

River segments depicted in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings or Advisories.

Following is the latest rivers stages and flood warnings issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office: