Anticipated rainfall in next 24 to 48 hours triggers Flood Warnings
Rainfall could easily exceed 1 to 2-inches in the next 24 to 48-hours and beyond, so the Chicago National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for segments of the rivers they feel most susceptible to possible runoff and subsequent rises to above flood stage.
Flood Warnings have been issued for current as well as anticipated flooding on segments of the Kankakee, Illinois, Fox, Kishwakee, Pecatonica, Rock, and Des Plaines Rivers and the East Branch of the DuPage River. Flood Advisories for near bankfull or possible minor flooding have been issued for other segments of the DesPlaines and Kankakee Rivers as well as the DuPage River.
River segments depicted in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings or Advisories.
Following is the latest rivers stages and flood warnings issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.12 07 AM Fri -0.54
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.61 06 AM Fri 0.40 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 4.14 06 AM Fri -0.04 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.69 07 AM Fri -0.03 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 10.45 07 AM Fri -0.12 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 7.36 07 AM Fri -0.58 ADVISORY
Riverside 7.5 4.11 07 AM Fri -0.52 ADVISORY
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.61 06 AM Fri 0.61 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 12.53 06 AM Fri 0.07 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.00 07 AM Fri -0.70 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.43 07 AM Fri -0.64 MINOR
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.51 07 AM Fri -0.34
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.04 07 AM Fri -0.58 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 3.73 07 AM Fri -0.46 ADVISORY
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 8.26 06 AM Fri 1.03
Foresman 18.0 13.28 07 AM Fri 2.67
Chebanse 16.0 9.22 07 AM Fri 1.29
Iroquois 18.0 12.77 07 AM Fri 3.04
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 11.16 07 AM Fri 2.07
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.60 07 AM Fri 0.37 ADVISORY
Kouts 11.0 9.49 07 AM Fri 0.46 ADVISORY
Shelby 9.0 10.38 07 AM Fri 0.50 MODERATE
Momence 5.0 4.39 07 AM Fri 0.16 ADVISORY
Wilmington 6.5 4.32 07 AM Fri 0.29
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.43 06 AM Fri -2.82
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.54 07 AM Fri -0.70
Munster (H 12.0 8.04 07 AM Fri -2.06
South Holland 16.5 9.77 07 AM Fri -3.04
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 7.59 07 AM Fri -0.06
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 10.41 07 AM Fri 2.86
Leonore 16.0 14.91 07 AM Fri 3.57
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 12.85 07 AM Fri -0.19 MINOR
Ottawa 463.0 M M M MINOR
La Salle 20.0 25.14 07 AM Fri 0.24 MODERATE
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.50 07 AM Fri -0.36
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M MINOR
Perryville 12.0 9.31 06 AM Fri 0.70 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.53 07 AM Fri 0.26 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.32 06 AM Fri 0.21 MINOR
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.84 07 AM Fri -0.78
Byron 13.0 10.59 07 AM Fri 0.24 MODERATE
Dixon 16.0 12.61 06 AM Fri 0.66 MINOR