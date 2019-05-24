Actor Parker Stevenson discusses his past and present work

Parker Stevenson joins Larry and Robin on set to talk about his memories from starring in Hardy Boys and Baywatch, and his ongoing friendship with his former co-stars. Stevenson continues his acting career in the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy. Acting isn't his only passion, he also has taken up photography and showcases his work at http://www.parkerstevensonshadowworks.com.
Parker Stevenson is appearing at County Pop Culture Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, IL on May 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.