Woman attacked, robbed at Loop Red Line station

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two people who attacked and robbed a woman at a CTA subway station in the Loop.

Police said the woman was walking down the steps to the Jackson Street Station around 8 p.m. Wednesday when two people, a man and a woman, approached her from behind.

They grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face, police said. The attackers then took the woman’s backpack and were last seen running south on State Street.

The victim was treated at the scene for a bruised eye.