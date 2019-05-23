WILDLY POPULAR WGN-TV MORNING NEWS DELIVERS DOUBLE DIGIT AUDIENCES INCREASES IN MAY SWEEP

MORNING NEWS

In the May sweep, WGN Morning News widened the gap between itself and the competition, growing its Adult 25-54 M-F rating year-over-year at 4am (+60%), 5am (+114%), 6am (+50%), and 7am (+13%). In each of these news time periods, WGN was the only station in the market to show year-over-year growth. WGN Morning News continues its 8-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am in Adults 25-54.  WGN News at 9am also beat its nearest competitor by +57% in the time period.

M-F 4-5am News

M-F 5-6am News

A25-54

May’19

May’18

YOY %

A25-54

May’19

May’18

YOY %

WGN

0.8

0.5

60%

WGN

1.5

0.7

114%

WFLD

0.1

0.2

-50%

WFLD

0.3

0.3

0%

WLS

0.6

0.6

0%

WLS

0.7

0.8

-13%

WMAQ

0.1

0.2

-50%

WMAQ

0.3

0.5

-40%

WBBM

0.1

0.1

0%

WBBM

0.2

0.2

0%

M-F 6-7am News

M-F 7-9am News

A25-54

May’19

May’18

YOY %

A25-54

May’19

May’18

YOY %

WGN

2.4

1.6

50%

WGN

1.8

1.6

13%

WFLD

0.5

0.6

-17%

WFLD

0.7

0.8

-13%

WLS

1.0

1.5

-33%

WLS

0.8

1.0

-20%

WMAQ

0.6

1.2

-50%

WMAQ

0.8

0.8

0%

WBBM

0.1

0.2

-50%

WBBM

0.1

0.2

-50%

 

M-F 9-10am

 A25-54

 

May’19

May’18

YOY %

WGN

9am News

1.1

1.1

0%

WFLD

9am News

0.4

0.6

-33%

WLS

Live W/ Kelly & Ryan

0.7

0.4

75%

WMAQ

Today 3rd Hour

0.2

0.3

-33%

WBBM

Let’s Make a Deal

0.1

0.5

-80%

 

 

MIDDAY NEWS

WGN News at 11am finished the May sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 and held its audience from last year

M-F Midday News

A25-54

May’19

May’18

YOY % 

WGN

0.5

0.5

0%

WFLD

0.3

0.3

0%

WLS

0.4

0.5

-20%

WMAQ

0.3

0.3

0%

WBBM

0.2

0.4

-50%

 

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 5pm and WGN News at 6pm finished #2 among all newscasts in their time periods in the May sweep with Adults 25-54 and the WGN News at 5pm held its audience from last year.

M-F Early News

A25-54

May’19

Rank

WGN News at 4pm

0.5

#3

WGN News at 5pm

0.7

#2

WGN News at 6pm

0.7

#2

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the May Sweep as the #2 overall late newscast in the market and was the #1 9pm news with Adults 25-54. WGN News at Nine beat WFLD’s 9pm News by +60% with Adults 25-54 and grew +23% year-over-year, while WFLD declined -23%. WGN News at Ten grew its Adult 25-54 rating by +9% year-over-year.

M-F Late News

 

May’19

May’18

YOY % 

WGN 9P

1.6

1.3

23%

WFLD 9P

1.0

1.3

-23%

 

 

WGN 10P

1.2

1.1

9%

WLS 10P

2.3

2.0

15%

WMAQ 10P

1.5

1.5

0%

WBBM 10P

0.6

0.5

20%

 

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; May 2019 sweep (4/25-5/22); Adults 25-54, Live+SD)

 

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; May 2019 sweep (4/25-5/22); Adults 25-54, Live+SD)

