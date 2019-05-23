× Walter Payton named the best player in Bears’ history

LAKE FOREST – When it comes to the century-long history of the franchise, there were scores of players who made an impact on the franchise and the fans that root for them.

Yet some left a bigger impression than others, and one stood out above the rest according to a new list released ahead of the Bears’ 100th anniversary celebration.

On Thursday it was revealed that running back Walter Payton was chosen as the No. 1 player of all-time for the franchise in a poll created by longtime NFL journalists Don Pierson and Dan Pompei. It was part of the final 25 that was put out today by the team on social media and is part of the “Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook” that is being sold by the team online.

Payton played 13 memorable years with the Bears and is second on the NFL’s All-Time rushing list with 16,726 yards. He broke Jim Brown’s old record for rushing in 1984 and held the record for 18 years until the Cowboys Emmitt Smith broke it in 2002.

A seven-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, and the 1977 NFL MVP, Payton helped the Bears to their first and so far only Super Bowl title in 1985. He was named to the NFL Hall of Fame in 1993, where he was introduced by his son Jarrett, who is now an anchor on WGN-TV and CLTV Sports Feed.

On November 1, 1999, Payton died of complications from primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Linebacker Dick Butkus was the second-best, followed by Bronko Nagurski, Sid Luckman, and Gale Sayers in the Top 5.

Here are the rest of the Top 25 players in Bears’ history, as voted on by Pierson and Pompei.