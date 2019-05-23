Visitation for slain pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to begin Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STICKNEY, Ill. -- Relatives and the community will gather Thursday as the visitation for a slain pregnant teenager Marlen Ochoa-Lopez begins.

Visitation for Ochoa-Lopez will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home at 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney.

Ahead of the services, a number of relatives have arrived in Chicago from Mexico; an uncle, two grandmothers and a great grandmother.

The family held a vigil outside Ochoa-Lopez's workplace on Wednesday, and they also went to Advocate Christ Medical Center to visit and pray for her newborn. The baby boy, Yovani Yadiel Lopez, remains on life support after being cut from the womb of his 19-year-old mother after she was strangled to death.

Baby Yovani is brain dead, apparently from a lack of oxygen before birth, but relatives are praying for a miracle and say there are signs of hope.

“He’s going to recuperate. … little by little. I feel like he’s going to recuperate. I feel it in my heart,”said the infant’s paternal grandmother Custodia Castro Rodriguez.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, were charged with the first-degree murder of Ochoa-Lopez. Clarisa is accused of plotting the crime so she could claim the baby as her own.

Advocate Christ Medical Center is under scrutiny for failing to alert authorities back in April, when the baby was rushed in for treatment and an exam found no signs that Figueroa had given birth.

The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home’s chapel. Ochoa-Lopez will be buried at Mount Auburn Memorial Park at the same Oak Park Avenue address.