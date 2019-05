Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - The Pentagon admitted that they do investigate UFOs, according to the New York Post on Wednesday.

The U.S. Defense Department told the Post that there was once a secret initiative to investigate UFOs called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. This program shut down in 2012.

The Pentagon does still investigate sightings of alien spacecraft.

The DOD said they are always concerned about identifying all aircraft in the environment.