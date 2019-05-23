Sun-drenched Thursday belies the overall wet, stormy pattern still in place here; upper air “blocking” to keep storm clusters coming, rotating around an expanding hot air dome over the Southeast U.S.—record 100° temps Memorial Day weekend temps possible there; next Chicago storm threat: Friday/Fri. night

Posted 12:06 AM, May 23, 2019, by
