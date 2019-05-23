Sun-drenched Thursday belies the overall wet, stormy pattern still in place here; upper air “blocking” to keep storm clusters coming, rotating around an expanding hot air dome over the Southeast U.S.—record 100° temps Memorial Day weekend temps possible there; next Chicago storm threat: Friday/Fri. night
Springtime warmth to fade ahead of next storm
Chill lingers, but a big warm-up is on the way
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Thursday/Thu night’s t-storm chances threaten to take off in warm, increasingly humid air; jet stream overhead could rev some storms into wind & hail generating “supercells”; a jarring 20-30° temp drop looms Friday as “NE” winds take hold
Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours
-
Warmer weather on the way as snow cover melts
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
Evening thunderstorm outlook
Chicago area positioned in area of excessive rainfall/possible flooding along with chance of strong/severe thunderstorms next 48 to 72 hours
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
Dire warning issued as ‘catastrophic tornadoes’ target Oklahoma, Texas