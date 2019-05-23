‘Real Housewives’ husband Joe Giudice gets reprieve in deportation fight

Posted 11:09 AM, May 23, 2019, by

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE -- Episode 701 -- Pictured: (l-r) Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. — The husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member has won a reprieve in his deportation battle.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled in an order published Wednesday that Joe Giudice  can stay in the U.S. as his appeal progresses.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

A judge ruled in October that Joe Giudice would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

A group of more than two dozen former immigration judges had filed a brief in support of his appeal. The court is expected to issue a decision within a few months.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.