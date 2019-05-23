Mike McGraw talks about the Bulls’ regular season and upcoming summer on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was another year where the faith in the team's rebuild was tested for fans a number of times.

The firing of Fred Hoiberg, the near mutiny in the first week of the Jim Boylen era, the trade for Otto Porter, and the rash of injuries to finish the year were big storylines in a 22-win season that was the worst for the franchise since 2001-2002. Oh, and their tanking efforts were for nothing as they ended up with the seventh-overall pick for a third-straight year.

So what awaits this team this offseason? Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald discussed what he thinks about that along with looking back on the season on Sports Feed Thursday evening.

Watch his discussion on the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.