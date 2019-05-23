Lunchbreak: Collard Melt Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cory March, Chef, Jolly Pumpkin

Jolly Pumpkin Hyde Park

5215 S. Harper Court (located in Historic Harper Court)

Chicago

http://www.jollypumpkin.com/jp/brewery-Chicago-Hyde-Park

Event:

Jolly Pumpkin will be at Hyde Park Brew Fest on June 1-2

Recipe:

Collard Melt Sandwich

For the Parmesan Cream Sauce:

2 cups of parmesan cheese, shredded

¼ cup fresh rosemary, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 cup yellow onion, diced

6 teaspoons butter

1 cup heavy cream

½ gluten free cornstarch

water

Salt and pepper to taste

Sauté onions and garlic together with the rosemary, and butter for 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring often so it doesn’t burn. Reduce the heat to low, stir in the heavy cream, cornstarch and parmesan cheese until it thickens (about 20 minutes). If the cream becomes too thick, add more heavy cream. Allow to cool, set aside.

For the Collard Greens:

1 ½ cup chopped collard greens, stems removed

4 cups of water

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash collard greens and remove the stems. Roughly chop the collard greens into smaller piece. Add water to a skillet and heat over high flame until steaming. Add collard to water in the skillet and sauté for 25 minutes or completely cooked. Remove the greens from the skillet and strain, letting any excess water drain. All to cool for at least 10 minutes.

For the sandwich:

1-2 slices of sourdough panini bread or your favorite bread

1-2 slices of swiss cheese (cheddar, American, mozzarella, etc., all work great too)