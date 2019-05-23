Lunchbreak: Collard Melt Sandwich

Cory March, Chef, Jolly Pumpkin
Jolly Pumpkin Hyde Park
5215 S. Harper Court (located in Historic Harper Court)
Chicago
http://www.jollypumpkin.com/jp/brewery-Chicago-Hyde-Park
Event:
Jolly Pumpkin will be at Hyde Park Brew Fest on June 1-2
Recipe:
Collard Melt Sandwich
For the Parmesan Cream Sauce:
2 cups of parmesan cheese, shredded
¼ cup fresh rosemary, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 cup yellow onion, diced
6 teaspoons butter
1 cup heavy cream
½ gluten free cornstarch
water
Salt and pepper to taste
- Sauté onions and garlic together with the rosemary, and butter for 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring often so it doesn’t burn.
- Reduce the heat to low, stir in the heavy cream, cornstarch and parmesan cheese until it thickens (about 20 minutes).
- If the cream becomes too thick, add more heavy cream.
- Allow to cool, set aside.
For the Collard Greens:
1 ½ cup chopped collard greens, stems removed
4 cups of water
Salt and pepper to taste
- Wash collard greens and remove the stems.
- Roughly chop the collard greens into smaller piece.
- Add water to a skillet and heat over high flame until steaming.
- Add collard to water in the skillet and sauté for 25 minutes or completely cooked.
- Remove the greens from the skillet and strain, letting any excess water drain.
- All to cool for at least 10 minutes.
For the sandwich:
1-2 slices of sourdough panini bread or your favorite bread
1-2 slices of swiss cheese (cheddar, American, mozzarella, etc., all work great too)
- Combine collard greens and parmesan cream sauce together over medium heat to warm it up.
- Grill or toast the bread slices.
- Transfer the parmesan cheese greens on top of the grilled bread.
- Top with slices of swiss or your choice of cheese and melt in toaster or grill (covered) until cheese is melted.