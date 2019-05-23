Judge unseals records in Jussie Smollett case: report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: Actor Jussie Smollett after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge Thursday ordered records in Jussie Smollett’s criminal case to be unsealed, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The move comes two months after Cook County prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against the “Empire” actor.

Smollett, 36, had been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report claiming two men attacked him downtown Jan. 29. Smollett, who is black and gay, said the men shouted racist and homophobic slurs while punching him, kicking him and putting a noose around his neck. Prosecutors alleged Smollett staged the attack. Police said the actor was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

Smollett has maintained his innocence.

