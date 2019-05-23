× CPS will no longer offer free preschool tuition at Lincoln Park magnet school

CHICAGO — A prestigious magnet school in Lincoln Park will no longer offer free tuition to their wealthiest residents, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Enrollment spots at the Oscar Mayer Magnet School at 2250 N Clifton Ave., will be over $14,000 starting next school year. Lincoln Park families used to have priority for the free enrollment spots, but the district’s watchdog decided this was “unjustifiable.”

Oscar Mayer’s staff salaries and benefits cost taxpayers $700,000 in 2017.

The magnet school accepted only four students from outside Lincoln Park in the past five years.

Oscar Mayer will become the 12th tuition-based preschool program in CPS.