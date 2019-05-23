Comedian Jim Gaffigan talks about acting in a new dramatic role

Jim Gaffigan is a four time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer. Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique humor that include his observations of the world. However, Gaffigan takes a more serious approach in his upcoming film Light from Light where he plays the role of a widower who thinks his wife is haunting his East Tennessee farmhouse. Light from Light is closing out the Chicago Critics Film Festival at the Music Box Theatre tonight at 8:30 p.m. Visit chicagocriticsfilmfestival.com or musicboxtheatre.com for more information. Gaffigan will be at the Chicago Theatre October 18 and 19 for his comedy tour, "Secrets and Pies." Visit his website jimgaffigan.com.

 

