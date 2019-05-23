Chris Boden talks about the Blackhawks’ 2018-19 season & the offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been four years since we've talked about a Blackhawks team still playing at this time of May.

Not since their run to the Stanley Cup title in 2015 has the team played into the later part of the month. They were gone in the first round in 2016 and 2017, then missed the playoffs entirely the last two seasons. Yet Patrick Kane's incredible season, a rebound season by Jonathan Toews, some strong play from the younger members of the team, and a second half run for the playoffs have some wondering if this championship window is still open.

It's a question that many asked during the 2018-2019 season and now into the offseason as the Blackhawks approach free agency along with the draft the next few months.

WGN Radio Blackhawks pre-and-postgame host Chris Boden discussed all of that on Sports Feed Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.