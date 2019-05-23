Chicago Scene – Fifth Third Bike The Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clare McDermott, Director of Marketing and Events, Active Transportation Alliance

Eric Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Fifth Third Bank

Get your bike ready for summer riding with the ABC Bike Check and to promote Fifth Third Bike the Drive

Event

Fifth Third Bike the Drive – tickets at www.53bikethedrive.org and Active Transportation Alliance at activetrans.org

Plenty of time to register for Fifth Third Bike the Drive.

Use code 53save5 for $5 off valid thru event day, 5/26