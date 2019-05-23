Posted 12:19 PM, May 23, 2019, by

The Bears started Organized Team Activites this week, everyone was there including Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who will replace Adrian Amos this season at Strong Safety.  It shouldn't take Clinton-Dix and Free Safety Eddie Jackson long to get on the same page since the two were teammates briefly at Alabama.  Jarrett Payton has more from Halas Hall.

