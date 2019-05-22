× White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday @ Houston

*Both teams’ starters have eight outings with at least 5.0 innings pitched and one earned run or fewer allowed since May 6, tied for most in the league.

*Houston leads MLB with 23 sacrifice flies, four more than any other team. Meanwhile, the White Sox have the second fewest with just four (Pittsburgh, three).

*The most dangerous part of any lineup this month has been the Astros’ 8, 9 and 1 spots. The combined OPS for those three hitters in May (1.097) is the highest in MLB by any three consecutive lineup spots.

*Gerrit Cole has one of the fastest fastballs among starters at an average of 96.9 MPH, behind only Noah Syndergaard (97.6; minimum 30 IP).