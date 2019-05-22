× WGN-TV to air season 3 of ‘Backstory with Larry Potash’ Sunday nights beginning June 2

WGN-TV TO AIR SEASON 3 OF “BACKSTORY WITH LARRY POTASH”

SUNDAY NIGHTS BEGINNING JUNE 2

WGN-TV DEBUTS PODCAST FEATURING SEASON 3

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the third season of Backstory with Larry Potash on Sunday, June 2nd at 8:30pm CT. Subsequent episodes will run Sunday nights in June at the same time. Potash explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Each show will also stream atWGNTV.com/Live. Encores will air late Sundays at 11:30pm on WGN-TV and Mondays at 7pm CT on CLTV. Check out a sneak peek onFacebook , You_Tube , Twitter and Instagram

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as podcast form downloadable via iTunes and Google Podcasts. In addition, select stories from Season 3 will be available the week after the episode airs.

Some of Season 3’s subjects will include:

The story of a Chicago war hero whose actions shaped generations of Chicagoans lives, and the man who saved the game of pinball with just one shot.

The real-life Chicago native whose story became the movie “BlacKkKlansman.”

The story of a widowed mother killed during the Troubles in Northern Ireland and the secret archive that’s revealed compelling new evidence as to who killed her.

Inside the story of a man who somehow escaped the Nazis, not once but twice, in World War II.

