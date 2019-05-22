Tornado Watch number 215 until 5AM CDT for counties just south of Chicago/Interstate-80

Posted 10:56 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15PM, May 22, 2019 
TORNADO WATCH 215 IS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 500 AM CDT...INCLUDES THE 
FOLLOWING CHICAGO AREA COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS AND 
NORTHWEST INDIANA...

IN NE ILLINOIS...

GRUNDY..KANKAKEE..WILL..FORD..
IRQUOIS..LIVINGSTON

AND INDIANA COUNTIES...

BENTON..NEWTON..JASPER..PORTER..
AND LAKE..

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a



   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Illinois
     Far northwest Indiana
     East-central Missouri

   * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 1025
     PM until 500 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 80 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Clusters of supercells and linear bowing segments should
   consolidate and spread east overnight. Damaging winds and a few
   tornadoes are the primary hazards.
