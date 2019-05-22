× Tornado Watch number 215 until 5AM CDT for counties just south of Chicago/Interstate-80

TORNADO WATCH 215 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT...INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING CHICAGO AREA COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA... IN NE ILLINOIS... GRUNDY..KANKAKEE..WILL..FORD.. IRQUOIS..LIVINGSTON AND INDIANA COUNTIES... BENTON..NEWTON..JASPER..PORTER.. AND LAKE..

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Illinois Far northwest Indiana East-central Missouri * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 1025 PM until 500 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Clusters of supercells and linear bowing segments should consolidate and spread east overnight. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are the primary hazards.