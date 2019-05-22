Tornado Watch number 215 until 5AM CDT for counties just south of Chicago/Interstate-80

TORNADO WATCH 215 IS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 500 AM CDT...INCLUDES THE
FOLLOWING CHICAGO AREA COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS AND
NORTHWEST INDIANA...
IN NE ILLINOIS...
GRUNDY..KANKAKEE..WILL..FORD..
IRQUOIS..LIVINGSTON
AND INDIANA COUNTIES...
BENTON..NEWTON..JASPER..PORTER..
AND LAKE..
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Illinois
Far northwest Indiana
East-central Missouri
* Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 1025
PM until 500 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible
Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
to 80 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Clusters of supercells and linear bowing segments should
consolidate and spread east overnight. Damaging winds and a few
tornadoes are the primary hazards.