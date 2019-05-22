Students take break from social media in attempt to curb violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Chicago and there is concern about violence that tends to spike when the weather gets warm.

Wednesday, students at Julian High School took a break today from social media for a discussion and exercises about mental health, the effects of bullying and the devastating gun violence fueled by online posts.

Bob Jackson, the executive director of Roseland Ceasefire said taunting on social media has contributed to violence.

“Social media is definitely escalating the violence in the community,” he said.

Jackson said it’s a critical conversation to have heading into the Memorial Day weekend and the spike in shootings summer often brings.

Thursday Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police superintendent Eddie Johnson will outline their plans to tackle violence this summer.