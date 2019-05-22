Rivers on the rise again after last night’s rains

Most rainfall totals across the Chicago area last night were in the half-inch to three-quarters-inch range, but there were a few locations, especially closer in to the city that received well over an inch. Midlothian measured 1.46-inches this morning with 1.35 in Park Forest and 1.20-inch in Flossmore. One-inch totals were recorded at a few locations away from the city..Somonauk had 1.09-inches and Peotone 1.10-inches.

As a result area rivers are once again on the rise. Minor flooding is occurring or forecast at LaSalle and Ottawa on the Illinois River with Shelby continuing in minor flood on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for segments close to bankfull are in effect at Morris on the Illinois River, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River and Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River. Additional rains tonight could cause further rises and perhaps more flooding.

River segments depicted in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings or Advisories.

Following is the latest rivers stages and flood warning issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warnings



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.93  07 AM Wed   0.49

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.97  06 AM Wed  -0.19
Gurnee                 7.0     4.19  06 AM Wed   0.05
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.52  07 AM Wed   0.02
Des Plaines           15.0    10.61  07 AM Wed   0.48
River Forest          16.0     7.79  07 AM Wed   0.85
Riverside              7.5     4.60  07 AM Wed   0.77

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.01  06 AM Wed  -0.26
Montgomery            13.0    12.51  07 AM Wed   0.07 ADVISORY
Dayton                12.0    10.85  07 AM Wed   0.83 ADVISORY

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.78  07 AM Wed   1.66 ADVISORY

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.80  07 AM Wed   0.62



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.50  07 AM Wed   0.74
Shorewood              6.5     3.71  07 AM Wed   0.23

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.82  06 AM Wed   0.14
Foresman              18.0     9.10  07 AM Wed  -0.21
Chebanse              16.0     6.13  07 AM Wed   0.00
Iroquois              18.0     9.16  07 AM Wed  -0.38

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.71  07 AM Wed   0.05

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.18  07 AM Wed  -0.16
Kouts                 11.0     9.01  07 AM Wed  -0.10
Shelby                 9.0     9.74  07 AM Wed  -0.02 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.77  07 AM Wed   0.17
Wilmington             6.5     3.42  07 AM Wed   0.36



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     7.35  06 AM Wed   3.73

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.17  07 AM Wed   1.42

Munster (H            12.0     9.36  07 AM Wed   2.82
South Holland         16.5    11.04  07 AM Wed   3.67

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     6.14  07 AM Wed   2.14

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.62  07 AM Wed   0.14
Leonore               16.0    10.84  07 AM Wed   2.73

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    10.09  07 AM Wed   1.43 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   461.40  06 AM Wed   0.73 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    23.86  07 AM Wed   0.12 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.97  07 AM Wed   0.30

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M
Perryville            12.0     8.07  06 AM Wed   0.21

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     9.76  07 AM Wed   0.38

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.85  06 AM Wed   0.24
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.05  07 AM Wed   0.14
Byron                 13.0     9.56  07 AM Wed   0.13
Dixon                 16.0    11.50  06 AM Wed  -0.05
