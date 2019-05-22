Rivers on the rise again after last night’s rains
Most rainfall totals across the Chicago area last night were in the half-inch to three-quarters-inch range, but there were a few locations, especially closer in to the city that received well over an inch. Midlothian measured 1.46-inches this morning with 1.35 in Park Forest and 1.20-inch in Flossmore. One-inch totals were recorded at a few locations away from the city..Somonauk had 1.09-inches and Peotone 1.10-inches.
As a result area rivers are once again on the rise. Minor flooding is occurring or forecast at LaSalle and Ottawa on the Illinois River with Shelby continuing in minor flood on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for segments close to bankfull are in effect at Morris on the Illinois River, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River and Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River. Additional rains tonight could cause further rises and perhaps more flooding.
River segments depicted in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings or Advisories.
Following is the latest rivers stages and flood warning issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warnings
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.93 07 AM Wed 0.49
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.97 06 AM Wed -0.19
Gurnee 7.0 4.19 06 AM Wed 0.05
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.52 07 AM Wed 0.02
Des Plaines 15.0 10.61 07 AM Wed 0.48
River Forest 16.0 7.79 07 AM Wed 0.85
Riverside 7.5 4.60 07 AM Wed 0.77
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.01 06 AM Wed -0.26
Montgomery 13.0 12.51 07 AM Wed 0.07 ADVISORY
Dayton 12.0 10.85 07 AM Wed 0.83 ADVISORY
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.78 07 AM Wed 1.66 ADVISORY
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.80 07 AM Wed 0.62
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.50 07 AM Wed 0.74
Shorewood 6.5 3.71 07 AM Wed 0.23
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.82 06 AM Wed 0.14
Foresman 18.0 9.10 07 AM Wed -0.21
Chebanse 16.0 6.13 07 AM Wed 0.00
Iroquois 18.0 9.16 07 AM Wed -0.38
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 5.71 07 AM Wed 0.05
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.18 07 AM Wed -0.16
Kouts 11.0 9.01 07 AM Wed -0.10
Shelby 9.0 9.74 07 AM Wed -0.02 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.77 07 AM Wed 0.17
Wilmington 6.5 3.42 07 AM Wed 0.36
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 7.35 06 AM Wed 3.73
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 4.17 07 AM Wed 1.42
Munster (H 12.0 9.36 07 AM Wed 2.82
South Holland 16.5 11.04 07 AM Wed 3.67
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 6.14 07 AM Wed 2.14
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.62 07 AM Wed 0.14
Leonore 16.0 10.84 07 AM Wed 2.73
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 10.09 07 AM Wed 1.43 ADVISORY
Ottawa 463.0 461.40 06 AM Wed 0.73 MINOR
La Salle 20.0 23.86 07 AM Wed 0.12 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.97 07 AM Wed 0.30
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M
Perryville 12.0 8.07 06 AM Wed 0.21
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.76 07 AM Wed 0.38
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.85 06 AM Wed 0.24
Latham Park 9.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.05 07 AM Wed 0.14
Byron 13.0 9.56 07 AM Wed 0.13
Dixon 16.0 11.50 06 AM Wed -0.05