× Rivers on the rise again after last night’s rains

Most rainfall totals across the Chicago area last night were in the half-inch to three-quarters-inch range, but there were a few locations, especially closer in to the city that received well over an inch. Midlothian measured 1.46-inches this morning with 1.35 in Park Forest and 1.20-inch in Flossmore. One-inch totals were recorded at a few locations away from the city..Somonauk had 1.09-inches and Peotone 1.10-inches.

As a result area rivers are once again on the rise. Minor flooding is occurring or forecast at LaSalle and Ottawa on the Illinois River with Shelby continuing in minor flood on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for segments close to bankfull are in effect at Morris on the Illinois River, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River and Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River. Additional rains tonight could cause further rises and perhaps more flooding.

River segments depicted in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings or Advisories.

Following is the latest rivers stages and flood warning issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office: