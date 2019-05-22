Relative arrive from Mexico for funeral of murdered pregnant mother

OAK LAWN, Ill – The family of slain teenage mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, gathered in Chicago Wednesday for her upcoming funeral.

Relatives first wanted to see the newborn infant who was cut from his mother’s womb.

Newly arrived from Mexico, the grandmothers and great grandmothers of the grief-stricken clan were determined to see the newborn Yovanny Lopez Jr., who was still at Advocate Christ Medical Center. At last report, he was clinging to life in grave condition.

The newborn opened his eyes earlier this week, but the prognosis is still seemingly grim.

The family told WGN-TV the doctors don’t believe the infant can survive.

Visitation for Ochoa-Lopez will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home at 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney.

The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home’s chapel. She will be buried at Mount Auburn Memorial Park at the same Oak Park Avenue address.