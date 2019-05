CHICAGO — Chicago police shot a man following a barricade situation near the University of Chicago buildings in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

SWAT officers were responding to the scene near 1327 E. 61st Street Wednesday.

Early reports indicated that the man was threatening himself.

No other details were provided. Check back for updates.

Police Involved Shooting – Offender struck following barricade situation. 1327 E. 61st. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Cindy Guerra responding. pic.twitter.com/OGtEbmApyW — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 22, 2019