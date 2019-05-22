PHOTOS: Shedd welcomes two baby penguins

CHICAGO — The John. G. Shedd Aquarium welcomed two new baby Magellanic penguins following the annual breeding season.

The two chicks currently do not have names and are simply known as Chick 420 and Chick 421.

Chick 420 hatched on Friday and is being cared for by the pair of penguins that laid the two eggs — Chile and JR.

Chick 421 hatched on Monday and was given to a pair of foster penguins named Howard and Georgia. The aquarium said Howard and Georgia have been taking turns caring for the young penguin and keeping it warm.

Staff at the aquarium will continue to monitor the babies’ growth throughout the next few weeks as well as other milestones such as hydration levels and grooming.

The aquarium said Chick 420 weighed 76 grams when it hatched and Chick 421 weighed 64 grams.