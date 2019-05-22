Offensive, Nazi quotes found in Highland Park HS yearbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Two offensive quotes, one that was attributed to Adolf Hilter, were found in the Highland Park High School yearbook after students brought the quotes to the administration's attention.

The pair of offensive quotes were brought to light after the yearbooks were distributed. Each year, seniors choose quotes that will be printed in the yearbook.

One of the quotes, which was submitted anonymously, said, “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.” The quote was attributed to Hitler.

It is unclear what the second quote was that caught the students’ attention.

A parent of a student on the yearbook committee said students submit their quotes in the middle of the year, two teachers go through them, and then they go to the students on the yearbook before being sent to the printer.

The school district did not say if they are trying to get back the yearbooks, but they are taking responsibility for the incident.

The statement from the district read in part, “…we take full responsibility for having missed the quotations that should never been published in the yearbook.”

WGN reached out to the school district to ask if any students would face disciplinary action, but the district has not responded.