Minooka students, parents protest resignation of high school principal

MINOOKA, Ill. — Hundreds of people packed a school board meeting in Minooka to protest the resignation of a popular high school principal after a board member's alleged racist remarks.

According to the Herald News, the district’s director of community relations confirmed that Principal Ronald Kiesewetter and the board reached an agreement for him to resign at the end of this school year.

During Tuesday's meeting, students and staff of Minooka Community High School District 111 were upset and surprised by the news, and spoke highly of Kiesewetter. Some of them expressed outrage after social media rumors claim that his resignation may have come because he spoke out against a board member who allegedly made a racist remark.

The students claim the school board member said she did not want black people teaching her children, and that it's indicative of a racist culture at the school.

The school board member accused of the statement, Lori Lakota, says there was never a racist remark.

"That comment was never made and I see people that I know here, everyone, I never said that. You're taking a rumor from Twitter and you're attacking me," Lakota said at the meeting.

Lakota went on to say the meeting about the principal's employment was closed, so she cannot talk about it publicly.

Many students say they hope Kiesewetter would rescind his resignation.