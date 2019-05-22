× Mesoscale Discussion – Tornado Watch southwest of Chicago area will probably be extended into central Illinois

Mesoscale Discussion 0744 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0943 PM CDT Wed May 22 2019 Areas affected...Portions of northeast Missouri...Central Illinois Concerning...Tornado Watch 213... Valid 230243Z - 230415Z The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 213 continues. SUMMARY...Storms in Tornado Watch 213 will continue to move eastward into an increasingly destabilized environment with strong deep-layer shear and enlarged low-level hodographs. A continued threat for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts is expected in central Illinois. A new watch will be needed by 11 PM CDT. DISCUSSION...Ongoing storms in Tornado Watch 231 have been able to remain discrete with a few storms beginning to cluster in the vicinity of Peoria, IL. Several reports of funnel clouds/tornadoes and strong wind gusts have occurred in the last two hours. The environment will remain favorable for organized convection given the 50-60 kts of effective shear. More importantly, the downstream environment of these storms has been steadily improving as a reservoir of low 70s dewpoints in southern Illinois has begun to advect northward into central Illinois. This will increase MLCAPE values ahead of the ongoing convection to 1500 J/kg on the northern end to perhaps near 3000 J/kg on the southern fringes. RAP forecast soundings indicate that storms moving into central Illinois should remain surface-based or nearly-so. The ILX VAD profile has also shown an increase in low-level veering. As such, a continued threat for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts will persist with any storms that remain discrete. Some upscale growth is anticipated as the evening goes on which will reduce the tornado and hail threat to some degree. However, strong low-level wind fields will still support a tornado threat even with a QLCS storm mode. A downstream watch will be needed by 11 PM CDT for the convection expected to move into central Illinois. ..Wendt.. 05/23/2019