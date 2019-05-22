Man killed in Harvey hit-and-run
HARVEY, Ill. — A man was killed when he was hit by a car in south suburban Harvey.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday near Halsted Street and Calumet Blvd.
The victim was on Halsted when he was hit by a vehicle. The impact caused his shoe and hat to land on the street.
Police did not give a description of the vehicle or the driver involved in the hit-and-run.
The victim’s name was not released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
