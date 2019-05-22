Man killed in Harvey hit-and-run

Posted 12:25 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, May 22, 2019

HARVEY, Ill. — A man was killed when he was hit by a car in south suburban Harvey.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday near Halsted Street and Calumet Blvd.

The victim was on Halsted when he was hit by a vehicle. The impact caused his shoe and hat to land on the street.

Police did not give a description of the vehicle or the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

The victim’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.