× Man killed in Harvey hit-and-run

HARVEY, Ill. — A man was killed when he was hit by a car in south suburban Harvey.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday near Halsted Street and Calumet Blvd.

The victim was on Halsted when he was hit by a vehicle. The impact caused his shoe and hat to land on the street.

Police did not give a description of the vehicle or the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

The victim’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.