× Lunchbreak: Enchiladas Verde Casserole

Cookbook author Cassy Joy Garcia is the creative force behind the popular food blog Fed + Fit. She is a nutrition consultant, the creator of The Fed+Fit Project: A 28-Day Food and Fitness Self Study, and the voice behind the weekly Fed+Fit Podcast.

Cook Once, Eat All Week: 26 Weeks of Gluten-Free, Affordable Meal Prep to Preserve Your Time & Sanity by Cassy Joy Garcia

http://www.fedandfit.com

Event:

Wednesday, May 22

6:30 p.m.

Read it & Eat store event – talk & demo

2142 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 661-6158

https://www.readitandeatstore.com/event.php

Recipes:

Enchilada Verde Casserole with Avocado Slaw

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

FOR THE CASSEROLE:

4 cups shredded pork (from Prep Day)

1½ teaspoons chili powder

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1½ teaspoons dried oregano

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon coarse sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cups salsa verde, divided

6 (6-inch) corn or grain-free tortillas

¾ cup shredded white cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese (omit for Paleo and/or dairy-free), divided

FOR THE AVOCADO SLAW:

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)

2 tablespoons avocado oil

½ cup diced red onion (from Prep Day)

1 jalapeño pepper, finely chopped (from Prep Day)

1 avocado, cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves (from Prep Day)

Shredded purple cabbage (from Prep Day)

Instructions:

TO MAKE THE CASSEROLE:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a medium-sized bowl, toss the pork with the chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Spread 1 cup of the salsa in an 8-inch square baking dish, then cover with 2 tortillas: Place a tortilla in one or the corners of the dish, then cut the second tortilla in half and use the halves to fill in the empty spaces along the side and bottom of the whole tortilla. Spread one-third of the seasoned pork over the tortillas, then top with an additional cup of the salsa and ¼ cup of the cheese. Repeat for two more layers. Bake the casserole for 30 minutes, uncovered, until the cheese is bubbling.

TO MAKE THE AVOCADO SLAW:

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the lime juice and avocado oil. Add the red onion, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, and cabbage and toss to coat. Place the slaw on top of the casserole and serve!

Cook and shred the pork

Yield: 10 cups

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1½ hours to 10 hours, depending on method

1 (5- to 6-pound) boneless pork shoulder

1½ teaspoons coarse sea salt

1 tablespoon avocado oil (for oven method)

If using the Instant Pot method, cut the boneless pork shoulder into 4 or 5 equal pieces. If using the oven or slow cooker method, leave the shoulder whole. Season the meat with the salt. Cook the pork shoulder using one of the three methods below:

Oven Method (Cook Time: 4½ hours)

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or enameled cast-iron pot with a lid over medium-high heat. Place the seasoned pork shoulder in the pot and sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until browned. Once browned, pour 1½ cups of water into the pot, then cover with the lid and transfer to the oven. Bake for 3½ to 4½ hours, until the pork shreds easily.

Instant Pot Method (Cook Time: 1½ hours)

Place the seasoned pork shoulder pieces in the Instant Pot along with ½ cup of water. Put the lid on the Instant Pot, checking to make sure that the pressure valve is sealed. Press the Pressure Cook or Manual button, then program it to cook for 90 minutes. Once the timer goes off, manually release the pressure by slowly turning the pressure valve from sealed to “venting.”

Slow Cooker Method (Cook Time: 8 to 10 hours)

Place the seasoned pork shoulder in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours, until the pork shreds easily.

Remove the pork from the pot and shred the meat with two forks, discarding the excess fat. Store in the refrigerator for use later in the week. Place 3 cups in a container labeled “Sheet Pan Dinner,” 4 cups in a container labeled “Casserole,” and the remaining 3 cups in a container labeled “Stuffed Potatoes.”

Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Dinner

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups shredded pork (from Prep Day)

Honey mustard dressing (from Prep Day), divided

1½ teaspoons coarse sea salt, divided

4 roasted green cabbage wedges (from Prep Day)

4 roasted purple cabbage wedges (from Prep Day)

Half of the roasted red potatoes (from Prep Day)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

8 sprigs flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the shredded pork, half of the honey mustard, and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a medium-sized bowl, then toss to coat. Place the cabbage wedges and potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil, sprinkle with the pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, and toss to coat. Place clumps of the shredded pork mixture on the baking sheet in between the cabbage and potatoes. Bake for 15 minutes, until the pork is browned and the potatoes and cabbage are warmed through. Meanwhile, wash, dry, and chop the parsley and set aside. Drizzle the remaining honey mustard over the potatoes and cabbage, garnish with parsley, and serve.

Mini Sloppy Joe–Stuffed Potatoes

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

FOR THE STUFFED POTATOES:

Half of the roasted red potatoes (from Prep Day)

Sloppy Joe sauce (from Prep Day)

3 cups shredded pork (from Prep Day)

2 tablespoons diced red onion, for garnish (from Prep Day)

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, for garnish

Instructions: