Kendra Thorton shares tips for saving big on early summer travel

Posted 9:50 AM, May 22, 2019, by

Travel expert Kendra Thorton is in studio to share summer destinations and travel tips that can help plan a budget-friendly vacation. She has tips on the best times to travel and what destinations have early summer deals for families.

Kendra's early summer savings spots include a three-night stay at the Ocean Blue & Sand Resort in the Dominican Republic (airfare included) starting at $579 per person, a stay at The Breakers oceanfront resort in Palm Beach, FL for $360 per room with the sixth night free, a deal where you can spend a night at Glenapp castle in Scotland for $187 per person, and a stay at the historic Broadmoor resort for as low as $270 per night.

For more travel tips and deals follow Kendra on social media @KendraThorton, visit http://www.royal-travel.com, or give her a call 1-800-747-7695.

