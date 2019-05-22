Kendra Thorton shares tips for saving big on early summer travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel expert Kendra Thorton is in studio to share summer destinations and travel tips that can help plan a budget-friendly vacation. She has tips on the best times to travel and what destinations have early summer deals for families.

Kendra's early summer savings spots include a three-night stay at the Ocean Blue & Sand Resort in the Dominican Republic (airfare included) starting at $579 per person, a stay at The Breakers oceanfront resort in Palm Beach, FL for $360 per room with the sixth night free, a deal where you can spend a night at Glenapp castle in Scotland for $187 per person, and a stay at the historic Broadmoor resort for as low as $270 per night.

For more travel tips and deals follow Kendra on social media @KendraThorton, visit http://www.royal-travel.com, or give her a call 1-800-747-7695.