Ice Cube and coach Lisa Leslie talk upcoming “BIG 3” tournament

Posted 10:52 AM, May 22, 2019

BIG 3 is the premiere half-court 3-on-3 tournament where superstars play. Producer, actor, and musician Ice Cube found the tournament along with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.  Basketball legends, Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, Gary Payton, Nancy Lieberman, Rick Barry, Lisa Leslie, and George ‘The Iceman’ Gervin are coaching teams. Ice Cube and Lisa Leslie discuss new players joining the league and an expansion from 8 to 12 teams. Tickets are now on sale. BIG 3 will broadcast live June 22 in Detroit on CBS. Each weekend the teams will play on Saturdays and Sundays in two cities. 

 

 

