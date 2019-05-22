Community radio station finds a new home in train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — 98.3 FM, “The Voice of Lake County, found itself a new home inside the Round Lake Beach Metra Station.

It is a small unassuming station on the North Central Line and the radio station moved in to the unused ticket agent booth.

Bish Krywko moved WRLR into the 8 by 9 foot room, which is about a foot smaller than its previous location in neighboring Round Lake Heights.

It was a move which came with a new antenna location and a better signal – and some bragging rights as the only radio station in the world inside a train station.

Each hour, Metra and freight trains rumble past as local DJ’s and hosts spin a mix of music and interviews from different genres and community organizations.

The “very eclectic mix” includes heavy metal, country western and talk.

And each one seemingly unaffected by the vibrations of the big engines just feet from the mic.

Bish said he plans to add a wall of what he calls “Rockin’ Railers,” musicians who are fans of trains or model railroads including greats he says like Rod Stewart, Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash.

While the volunteer DJs know they can’t compete with the bigger FM stations and streaming music services, they say they have a lot to offer the 300,000 people who live within the signal coverage.

And with the new found visibility they are hopefully a new larger audience will come along for the ride.

Open House

Sat. June 29th

Start time: 8 a.m.

Round Lake Beach Metra Station

www.wrlr.fm