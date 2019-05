CHICAGO — Chicago police made an arrest in the carjacking of a teacher at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School.

The 30-year-old Spanish teacher was carjacked as she pulled into the school parking lot Tuesday. Police said a teenager jumped into her passenger seat, displayed a gun and demanded her car and belongings.

The teenager took off in the car and drove away with her purse and phone.

The teacher was not hurt in the incident.

Police said charges are pending.

