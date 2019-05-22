7 Chicago Board of Education members step down

CHICAGO — All seven members of Chicago’s Board of Education announced they would be resigning.

All the members were appointed by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and oversaw the highs and lows during his administration — including an increase in graduation rates and a massive round of school closings.

On Wednesday, newly elected Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was disbanding the school board, and appointing an interim one.

Her long-term goal is to create an elected school board. Legislation for that is pending in Springfield.