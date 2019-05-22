18-year-old Simeon high school student shot at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old student at a Chicago high school was shot while he was at the beach with his friends on Wednesday.
The student, a senior at Simeon Career Academy, and his friends took the day off school to spend time at 31st Street Beach. They were standing on the 2900 block of South Dearborn Avenue around 2:40 p.m. when someone fired shots.
Police said the teen was shot in his leg and foot. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized.
No one was taken into custody, but police said it was a targeted attack.
The teen is set to graduate next week.
The investigation is ongoing.
41.842085 -87.627999