Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in school parking lot

CHICAGO — A teacher at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School was carjacked in the school’s parking lot Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old Spanish teacher was getting out of her car on the 100 block of South Laflin Street around 8 a.m. when a teenage boy entered the passenger side, displayed a handgun and demanded her personal property, Chicago police said.

The woman got out of the car and the teen drove away with her phone and purse.

The school said the teen claimed he was being chased and needed help.

Police described the offender as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. No further information was provided about his description.

The teacher was not injured.

Police did not provide any further information and the investigation is ongoing.