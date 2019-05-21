Summit high school postpones graduation after 2 people arrested following Snapchat threats

SUMMIT, Ill. — Argo Community High School postponed its graduation ceremony Tuesday after two people were arrested for making two separate threats on Snapchat.
On Sunday, a person made threats against the school on the social media app.
The message said in part, “For those who think I’m scared I myself will be shooting every class at Argo Community High School so if you come you are a target…”
The school was placed on a soft lockdown Monday and the person was arrested around 5 a.m. that morning. The person is facing felony charges for the threat.
A second person, later identified as a juvenile from Joliet, Ill., issued a second threat just hours later. This message was also sent on Snapchat. The message said, “I’m going to finish the job.”
The school said the juvenile was arrested Tuesday, and said the person is not a viable threat to the school community. The school also said the person did not have a connection to the school. Charges are pending.
The high school’s graduation was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but was canceled just hours before the ceremony as a safety precaution. The school posted an announcement on Facebook and said the event will be rescheduled.
“We know many of you have family members who have travelled here to be with your family for this celebration and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the Facebook post said.
The school did not say when the ceremony would be rescheduled to, but said they would communicate with families about the scheduling immediately.
Read the letter sent by Argo Community High School:
Argo Parents, Staff, and Students,
As of 6:00pm the Summit Police confirmed that a juvenile from Joliet has been identified as the person who made follow-up comments to Sunday’s Snapchat posting. The juvenile is not a viable threat to our school community, has no connections to the Argo community, and charges are pending.
The entire Argo High School community thanks the Summit Police Department for their swift and tremendous efforts in resolving this matter. Commonly in these situations, rampant rumors are shared and misinformation is posted on social media. We encourage students to take a screenshot photo of any concerning Snapchat postings and share them with you and our deans or principal so the concern can be addressed.
Parents, please talk with your children about their social media activity, the messages they are posting, the legal impact of their social media choices, and to ask them to bring any concerning issues to your attention.
Let me be clear, there is no immediate threat to our school community.
Wednesday we have a late start schedule and classes will go on as planned. Students will enter through the Main Entrance and Door 17 where their belongings will be searched. The Summit Police will be on campus tomorrow and throughout the week to provide assistance and additional security.
Once again, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We take these matters very seriously and will do everything we can to ensure their safety.