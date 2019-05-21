Summit high school postpones graduation after 2 people arrested following Snapchat threats

SUMMIT, Ill. — Argo Community High School postponed its graduation ceremony Tuesday after two people were arrested for making two separate threats on Snapchat.

On Sunday, a person made threats against the school on the social media app.

The message said in part, “For those who think I’m scared I myself will be shooting every class at Argo Community High School so if you come you are a target…”

The school was placed on a soft lockdown Monday and the person was arrested around 5 a.m. that morning. The person is facing felony charges for the threat.

A second person, later identified as a juvenile from Joliet, Ill., issued a second threat just hours later. This message was also sent on Snapchat. The message said, “I’m going to finish the job.”

The school said the juvenile was arrested Tuesday, and said the person is not a viable threat to the school community. The school also said the person did not have a connection to the school. Charges are pending.

The high school’s graduation was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but was canceled just hours before the ceremony as a safety precaution. The school posted an announcement on Facebook and said the event will be rescheduled.

“We know many of you have family members who have travelled here to be with your family for this celebration and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the Facebook post said.

The school did not say when the ceremony would be rescheduled to, but said they would communicate with families about the scheduling immediately.

Read the letter sent by Argo Community High School: