Strong easterly winds – Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory

A Beach hazards Statement is in effect from 4PM CDT this afternoon through tonight and Wednesday morning along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline and the shoreline in Lake County Indiana. High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions will exist, as strong easterly winds gusting at times over 30 mph will build 5 to 8-foot waves along the shoreline and create strong rip and structural currents.

At the same time Small Craft Advisories are up, suggesting smaller vessels will be better off not venturing out on Lake Michigan under these very turbulent conditions with wind gusts approaching 40 mph today building 10-foot waves on the lake. Southeast winds to 30 mph will prevail Wednesday.