State lawmakers targeting harmful chemical found in receipts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — A harmful chemical found in paper receipts is the target of a crackdown in Illinois.

State senators passed a measure Tuesday that would prohibit BPA from being used in paper for business and banking records. Cash register paper and debit card and sales receipts would be included.

HB 2076 would prohibit bisphenol-A (BPA) from being used in paper for business and banking records such as cash register, debit card and sales receipts. BPA is present in most thermal receipt papers to develop color.#twill #Illinois — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) May 21, 2019

The measure was sponsored by Democrat Ann Gillespie of Arlington Heights.

“BPA has been proven to cause harmful reproductive and developmental effects in animals,” Gillespie said in a statement. “We cannot stand by and wait for BPA’s effects on humans to be seen. We need to be proactive.”

Supporters of the measure said both customers and workers come into contact with this type of paper.

The bill will go back to the House before being sent to Governor JB Pritzker.

A similar proposal was rolled out in 2012, but did not clear the House.

Connecticut banned BPA in thermal receipt paper back in 2011.