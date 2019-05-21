× Sheriff’s Department consulting with DCFS in Baby Yovanny case

(OAK LAWN) The Cook County Sheriff’s Department announced it is looking into whether Advocate Christ Medical Center handled the arrival of Yovanny Lopez properly.

Prosecutors say Lopez was cut out of his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, after she had been strangled.

Clarisa Figueroa, and her daughter, Desiree, are charged with murder.

Figueroa is accused of strangling Ochoa-Lopez and removing her full term baby.

The baby was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, when he wasn’t breathing.

He remains on life support, but nothing came of Figueroa who brought him in and claimed him as hers.

Cook County prosecutors said in court last week that hospital officials examined her and realized she no signs of being pregnant or having recently given birth.

But authorities were not notified.

The Department of Children and Family Services was not contacted by hospital staff until May 9, which was two and a half weeks later.

“The Sheriff’s Office will consult with DCFS on whether the circumstances of this case required DCFS be notified. If DCFS says they should have been notified, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into what happened,” according to a statement.

“We must hold them accountable too for protocols and procedures,” said family spokesperson Julie Contreras. “Something that the family is not only thinking about themselves, they’re thinking about the future about what could happen to another mother in Marlen’s situation.”

For now, the baby shows no brain activity, but he did open his eyes for the first time.

He did that as his father held him on Monday.

Christ hospital is not commenting on their actions surrounding baby Yovanny, citing privacy laws.

Failure to report child endangerment, is a Class A misdemeanor.