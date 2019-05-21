Paul M. Banks discusses his new book along with the Chicago Fire on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - He's been a guest on the show a number of times through the years on Sports Feed, but this is the first time that he's done so featuring a new book.

"No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," is Paul M. Banks' newest work and it features many stories from his nearly two-decades of reporting on sports both locally and nationally.

He discussed the work with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday's show and also discusses one of the teams that he covers - the Chicago Fire. Watch the guy's discussion on both of these topics by clicking on the video above or below.

To learn more about the book, click here.

