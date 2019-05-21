Memphis student named valedictorian while homeless, earns $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager in Memphis, Tenn., who became homeless this senior year of high school, was named valedictorian and earned millions in scholarship money.

Tupac Mosley, 17, a Raleigh Egypt High School graduate was not only named valedictorian, but he told WHBQ that he received about 50 scholarships for more than $3 million. Mosley said his goal was to receive $1 million in college scholarships.

He said he was accepted into more than 40 colleges. Mosley reportedly chose Tennessee State University where he will major in electrical engineering.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” the teen said.

Mosley told the TV station he and his family have been staying at a place called For the Kingdom — a camping site and nonprofit organization that helps urban children and teens.

During his speech at graduation, he thanked his teachers for always believing in him.

The teen had a very important message: “Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb.”