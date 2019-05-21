Mark Grote talks about the Bears as they start looking head to 2019 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is a very unique time for Bears fans for a number of reasons.

First, the team is celebrating their 100th anniversary, which makes this season unique in itself. There is the team's official reunion in June in Rosemont along with other activities from now until the end of the season.

Then there is the 2019 edition of the team, which could end up competing for the franchise's first Super Bowl title since the 1985 season. A 12-4 record a year ago has the expectations as high as they've been over a decade and a difficult schedule will test the group in their second year under Matt Nagy.

