Lunchbreak: Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry

Toni Okamoto, Plant-Based on a Budget
Recipe:
Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry from Plant-Based on a Budget by Toni Okamoto (BenBella Books, 2019)
Yields 2 to 4 servings
“I called this recipe a Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry, but it could easily be a Barbecue Stir-Fry or a Peanut Sauce Stir-Fry just by swapping out the sauce for another flavor. This is also an excellent way to empty out your fridge of any veggies, so feel free to mix it up in either direction.”
Ingredients:
1/2 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil (or 3 tablespoons water)
2/3 cup finely chopped green or red bell pepper (about 1 small pepper)
1/2 cup diced red, white, or yellow onion (about 1/2 medium onion)
1 cup frozen chopped broccoli
1 teaspoon minced garlic (about 2 small cloves)
1 batch Fried Tofu (see below)
1/3 cup store-bought teriyaki sauce
Directions:
- In a large pan, heat the oil (or water) over medium-high heat.
- Add the bell pepper, onion, broccoli, and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes or until the onion is tender and translucent.
- Add the Fried Tofu and evenly pour the teriyaki sauce on top.
- Continue to cook on medium-high heat, flipping the tofu to coat it evenly, until the sauce is completely absorbed, 4 to 5 minutes.
Fried Tofu
Yields 4 servings
INGREDIENTS:
1 (14-ounce) block extra-firm tofu
1 1/2 tablespoons canola, vegetable, or sesame oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Place the package of tofu in the freezer overnight or for at least 4 hours.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Remove the completely frozen tofu from its package and add it to the pot.
- Boil the tofu for 10 minutes.
- Remove the tofu from the pot to cool. When cool enough to handle, gently press the water out of the tofu with a clean kitchen towel. Be careful not to break the tofu.
- Cut the tofu into 1/2-inch cubes.
- In a large pan, heat the sesame oil over high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu.
- Fry the tofu for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until it turns golden. When you’re finished frying, place the tofu on a plate lined with a kitchen towel or paper towel to soak up the excess oil.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.