Lunchbreak: Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry

Toni Okamoto, Plant-Based on a Budget

https://plantbasedonabudget.com/

Recipe:

Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry from Plant-Based on a Budget by Toni Okamoto (BenBella Books, 2019)

Yields 2 to 4 servings

“I called this recipe a Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry, but it could easily be a Barbecue Stir-Fry or a Peanut Sauce Stir-Fry just by swapping out the sauce for another flavor. This is also an excellent way to empty out your fridge of any veggies, so feel free to mix it up in either direction.”

Ingredients:

1/2 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil (or 3 tablespoons water)

2/3 cup finely chopped green or red bell pepper (about 1 small pepper)

1/2 cup diced red, white, or yellow onion (about 1/2 medium onion)

1 cup frozen chopped broccoli

1 teaspoon minced garlic (about 2 small cloves)

1 batch Fried Tofu (see below)

1/3 cup store-bought teriyaki sauce

Directions:

In a large pan, heat the oil (or water) over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper, onion, broccoli, and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes or until the onion is tender and translucent. Add the Fried Tofu and evenly pour the teriyaki sauce on top. Continue to cook on medium-high heat, flipping the tofu to coat it evenly, until the sauce is completely absorbed, 4 to 5 minutes.

Fried Tofu

Yields 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 (14-ounce) block extra-firm tofu

1 1/2 tablespoons canola, vegetable, or sesame oil

DIRECTIONS:

Place the package of tofu in the freezer overnight or for at least 4 hours. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Remove the completely frozen tofu from its package and add it to the pot.