Illinois House to vote on graduated income tax rate

Posted 10:01 AM, May 21, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House of Representatives will vote on a change to income taxes on Tuesday.

The Revenue and Finance Committee passed the proposal by a 9-6 vote, even though the plan does not specify what the graduated income tax rates would be. The committee hearing took nearly two hours and Republicans questioned the rush in pushing the proposal, which requires an amendment to the state constitution.

Democratic Rep. Jonathan Carroll said he has strong reservations about a graduated tax, and that this issue is too important not to bring to the floor.

Illinois's current mandated flat income tax rate is 4.95%.

Up until now, talk of a graduated income tax rate has targeted those who make more than $250,000 a year. Gov. JB Pritzker believes that the new revenue will be enough to shore up state finances.

The amendment will require a three-fifths majority in the House to pass. If the graduated tax does not pass in the full house, it will be on the ballot for Illinois voters to decide in November of 2020.

