× Fatal crash closes all inbound lanes on Bishop Ford

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A fatal crash investigation has closed the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday involving a semi-truck and a vehicle near Sibley.

One person was killed. Information on the victim has not been released at this time.

The inbound Bishop Ford is closed between 159th to Sibley. Traffic is being diverted at 159th.

Expect major delays around the area.

NB Bishop Ford – All traffic continues to be diverted off at 159th due to fatal crash investigation. Traffic can re-enter the NB Ford at Sibley. Expect major delays and consider alternates like Torrence, Halsted or I-57. pic.twitter.com/zALwgl4OuM — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 21, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.