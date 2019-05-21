Fatal crash closes all inbound lanes on Bishop Ford

Posted 5:55 AM, May 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:10AM, May 21, 2019

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A fatal crash investigation has closed the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday involving a semi-truck and a vehicle near Sibley.

One person was killed. Information on the victim has not been released at this time.

The inbound Bishop Ford is closed between 159th to Sibley. Traffic is being diverted at 159th.

Expect major delays around the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

